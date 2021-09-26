Residents were shown the medieval art of spinning as they took a step back in time at the weekend.

The history of Foston was uncovered as part of the national Heritage Open Days scheme at St Peter’s Church in the village.

Visitors were given a demonstration of spinning by Simon and Janet Bray as well as viewing photos and information from a book completed by the late Mrs Brieant and Mr Parker in 1982 called ‘Foston’.

Spinning presentation (51488009)

Local farmer and resident Tony Scrimshaw recalled his memories from over the past 80 years including his boyhood memories of the village school, windmill, bakery, shop, post office, public houses and farming.

Memorabilia belonging to the different village groups including the church, Women’s Institute (WI), conservation group and the Scouts and Guides also went on display as well as a beehive and equipment for collecting honey.

Refreshments were served throughout the event.

Heritage celebrations at Foston Church (51498177)