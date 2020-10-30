A village tea house has won a national award.

Despite being closed due to Coronavirus, on October 28 Leadenham Teahouse found out that they have won the "Coffee shop of the Year" for Central England with the UK Prestige Awards.

The Teahouse, owned by Katie Mace and Kirsty Kershaw, are also working with Small Business Saturday UK for the 4th year since being selected as a Small Business Saturday, the top 100 small businesses in the UK.

Katie Mace (right) and Kirsty Kershaw (left). (42924997)

They are also working with Leadenham House for a second year running to host the Leadenham Christmas Market in late November.

The small business bus tour is visiting Nottingham on November 13, a more virtual event this year.

Katie and Kirsty will be joining them in an online interview through Facebook to share their business story.

In a statement, the pair said: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank all the local people and customers that support our small business. Let's continue to shop small this Christmas.”

Uniquely located within Leadenham Post Office, the Teahouse is a cosy space, with just eight tables within the retail area.

In March 2020, Leadenham Teahouse temporarily closed due to the government's Covid-19 restrictions.

The Post counter remained open full time throughout lockdown and benefited from busy footfall with relatives posting presents, Easter eggs and cards. The Post Office also saw an increase in parcel returns with local residents turning to online shopping during lockdown.

With customers supporting the village shop, Leadenham Teahouse, Post Office and Gift Shop added more retail lines for customers including local Ownsworth wines, Leadenham Honey, Yorkshire teas, biscuits and Stokes of Lincoln coffee.

Katie continued: “We are passionate about local, independent suppliers and stock Lincolnshire brands including Tom Lane Luxury Wool products, Sophie Allport Stamford based designer and Hobo soy hand poured candles.

“For the festive season we have collaborated with new local artisan Jane Maddison Ceramics stocking handmade wine breathers.”