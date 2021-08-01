The Aveland History Group is bringing three days of free family fun to Folkingham with the Heritage Festival this September to give an insight into local history.

The festival will take place over three days, Saturday 11th, Sunday 12th and Sunday 19th September, at various locations.

For each of these days the festival will begin at 11am and last until 5pm.

The Heritage Festival is a great opportunity for visitors to celebrate local heritage, learn more about Folkingham’s history as well as sites of The Aveland Wapentake.

Visitors will be able to listen to a series of talks at Folkingham Village Hall by a range of speakers, with each talk lasting for 30 minutes.

Re-enactments of Anglo Saxon defenders with their leader, Hereward the Wake, and medieval Knights of Skirbeck will be taking place on the Castle Field.

There will be performances of plays taken down from the oral tradition performed by a Pickworth theatre group and demonstrations of heritage craft at the Millennium Green, where visitors will get the chance to have some hands on crafting experience.

Historian Martin Smith will also be attending the event to launch his new book on the history of Folkingham.

Entry to the event is free. Food and refreshments will be available on site to purchase.

For more details go to www.theavelandhistorygroup.com