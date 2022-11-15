Burton Le Coggles residents will be treated to a "beautiful start to the season" when a carol concert is held at the village church.

On Saturday, December 3, Burton Le Coggles Church will welcome The Yorkshire Decibelles from 12pm until 1pm, giving visitors a chance to sing songs for the festive season.

Jackie and Symon Madigan-Hughes bid in an auction for the choir to come and perform the concert.

Lizzie Loring, a member of the Burton Le Coggles Parish Meeting, said: "The choir have donated their time to do the performance.

"It is to raise money for the church which is really central to the community.

"It should be a really beautiful start to the season and involve a lot of audience participation."

To buy tickets, go to www.visiteaston.co.uk/shop/burton-concert/.

Tickets cost £10. There will be hot drinks and mince pies available from 11.30am.