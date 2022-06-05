Event for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance to take place in Bassingham
Published: 06:00, 05 June 2022
A village is preparing for a charity scarecrow event next weekend.
On Sunday, June 12, an open gardens and childrens book event will be taking place from 2pm until 5pm in Bassingham.
There will be a range of hot drinks, ice-creams and stalls on the day, with all proceeds going to the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.
It is set to take place at the park off Lincoln Road.
If the weather permits, there will also be a flypast by Lancaster.