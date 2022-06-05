A village is preparing for a charity scarecrow event next weekend.

On Sunday, June 12, an open gardens and childrens book event will be taking place from 2pm until 5pm in Bassingham.

There will be a range of hot drinks, ice-creams and stalls on the day, with all proceeds going to the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.

The event is being held at the park off Lincoln Road, Bassingham. Image via Google Streetview (57073527)

It is set to take place at the park off Lincoln Road.

If the weather permits, there will also be a flypast by Lancaster.