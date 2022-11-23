A village hall will host its annual Christmas market with stalls and a raffle.

Allington Christmas Market is set to take place on Saturday December 3, at the village hall in Side Street.

The village hall committee say everyone is welcome to join them at the market, which is between 2pm and 4pm.

Allington Village Hall. Image via Google Streetview (55036504)

A dozen stalls offering crafts, gifts, plants, cakes and decorations will give plenty of chances for Christmas present shopping.

There will also be a raffle, tombola and refreshments.

Entry is £1 per person, with children entering for free. The event will raise funds for the village hall.

If you are willing to donate raffle or tombola prizes, contact Heather Nuttall on 01476 281 977