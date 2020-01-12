Village transforms nature trail with baubles

A village transformed a piece of woodland by decorating it with lots of Christmas baubles.

It is the third year that residents in Colsterworth have decorated the village nature trail by hanging baubles of all shapes and sizes from its trees.

Hilary Winstaley started ‘baubling’ three years ago after being inspired by a photos of knitters who had who had ‘yarn bombed’ their local town with knitted items.

Bauble alley. (25831940)

She said: “Obviously, knitted items would get wet and soggy so I decided on Christmas baubles along part of the nature trail where the trees make a natural tunnel. A couple of other people added a few baubles during the first year.

“Last year was better but this year saw lots of people joining in. It’s such a simple idea and brings a smile to everyone’s face when they walk through.”

Kate Stubbs helped decorate the tunnel with her two sons, adding: “It is such a great idea. We had spare baubles so thought we’d do our bit for bauble alley.

“It was so lovely to see all the different decorations. We’re so lucky to be able to access this land so thank you to all the nature trail volunteers who maintain the area and allow people of all ages and abilities to share in such a beautiful piece of our countryside.”

Hilary removed the baubles this week but now hopes it will become a village tradition each Christmas.

