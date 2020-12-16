A village has transformed a popular piece of woodland by decorating it with lots of Christmas baubles.

It is the fourth year that residents in Colsterworth have decorated the village nature trail by hanging colourful baubles of all shapes and sizes from its trees and branches.

Hilary Winstaley started ‘baubling’ four years ago after being inspired by a photos of knitters who had who had ‘yarn bombed’ their local town with knitted items.

Bauble Bombing season is upon us. (43531996)

She said: “Knitted items would get wet so I decided on Christmas baubles along part of the nature trail where the trees make a natural tunnel. A couple of other people added a few baubles during the first year.

“This year has been better than ever. There has been masses more baubles hung. It’s such a simple idea and brings a smile to everyone’s faces.”

Hilary removes the baubles in January but is pleased it has become a village tradition each Christmas.