After five years in his post, a village vicar is moving to a new ministry.

The Rev Neil Griffiths, vicar for the Colsterworth Group of Churches, will be moving to Derby to become the Rector of the Wirksworth Team Ministry in the Diocese of Derby.

The Rev Neil, who has been at Colsterworth since September 2018, said: “This isn’t something I expected to happen, and before Christmas my plan was to be the vicar in Colsterworth for the next few years.

The Rev Neil Griffiths slept rough to raise awareness of homelessness in 2018. (33877749)

“The parishes of the Wirksworth team are quite similar to those of the Colsterworth group. There are 10 parishes in the Wirksworth team, so there will be lots to do but also more people to look after and, thankfully, more people to work with.

“Because of this I am excited that many of the things we’ve tried over the past few years might work well over there.

“I am also excited to work with new people, new schools and new communities, getting to know people and hopefully find a way to talk to them about god’s love and the work of the church.”

When the Rev Neil came to Colsterworth, it was his first role being responsible for what goes on in a church.

Before this he was a curate, which he described as an “apprentice vicar”.

He described his time at Colsterworth as a “learning curve”.

The Rev Neil added: “Not all of my ideas have worked, but every time we try something we have learnt from what we have done. Many things have led to good results.

“What I wasn’t expecting was the need to close the church and learn new ways to work and help people around us, as a result of the Covid lockdowns.

“What has also been a surprise, is the arrival of refugees in need of support, but happily our local communities have rallied round and offered massive amounts of help.

“All of this shows me how generous people can be and how willing they are to help others. This is something I have loved being able to lead during my time here.”

No date is set for when the Rev Neil will move, but he expects it to be in May.

A new vicar for the Colsterworth group will be recruited shortly afterwards.

The Rev Neil said: “[This] involves people from all of the parishes that vicar is to work with. It involves many steps and can take a little while.”