A grocery store and coffee shop have opened at a pub in the Vale of Belvoir to provide a lifeline for village residents.

The Marquis of Granby is a pub owned by husband and wife, Sean McArdle and Sara Barton, who also run the Brewster's Brewery in Grantham.

Thanks to a community services fund grant from the not-for-profit organisation, Pub is The Hub, The Dragon Street Store and Coffee Shop has opened at the pub in Granby to help the community.

These new additions will allow the pub to become a hub for the local area and not just the village, by providing amenities and local services at the heart of the community.

The shop opens during pub hours in the week from 4pm to 9pm and then 10am to 10pm at weekends, offering a range of essential items, including milk, bread and cheese.

From 10am to 4pm at the weekends the coffee shop is also open, offering coffee from local roaster 200 Degrees and cakes from a Bristol-based baker, Cakesmiths.

Sara said: "It has been such a challenging time for local people and the village store and coffee shop is proving to be such a lifeline.

"It is great to see members of the community come together for a coffee or tea and to socialise at the weekends.

"We have had such great support and positive feedback from local residents to the shop.

"The brilliant thing is that we also have lots of customers coming into the shop from the neighbouring villages who are also without any local shop."

Nigel Williams, a Pub is The Hub regional advisor, added: "Both the grocery store and coffee shop are much needed in this area which has very limited local amenities.

"The village store has been great in helping to support those living locally and the coffee shop is really key in proving an opportunity for local people to connect and socialise."