A survey has been issued to villagers asking their opinions on the housing needs of the area.

Alix Fane, a Fulbeck resident, has issued the survey and hopes to encourage villagers to “respond and provide meaningful data on how the village could develop over the coming years”.

It comes after Alix’s father, Julian Fane, stepped down as a parish councillor for Fulbeck after 59 years and in a Journal feature last week told how a main concern of his was the lack of affordable housing in the village, meaning younger people were often unable to buy there.

A Google Street View of South Heath Lane, Fulbeck.

Alix previously issued a survey anonymously in 2020 and data collected back then was used to inform a planning application to build 12 new homes in a field north of South Heath Lane, Fulbeck - 20 years after her father submitted a similar plan for the same area, which was rejected.

The 2020 planning application was rejected in June 2022, and she has published this survey again to get residents’ opinions before she submits another application.

This plan will be for the same proposed development but with less houses on the site.

In a cover letter, Alix focuses on “affordable housing” and suggests two options.

One option is a scheme for first-time buyers and the other would look at social housing.

In the cover letter, she said: “It is important to gauge the response of as many residents as possible.

“As such, a quick response would be greatly appreciated and will help you to decide how you see your community developing.

“Any future development on the same site, is intended to include less houses as already mentioned.

“The layout - should it go ahead - will reflect the street scene, be visually attractive as determined by the resources available, and meet the needs of the community.

“I am aware of many families who feel they would like to remain in Fulbeck.

“I hope you can support them in their aim to continue to live here, or for the younger generation to have that opportunity.

“I am keen that the community feels they have their say, and that we can direct any change in a manner that the community feels they can support.”

Anyone Fulbeck resident who wishes to take the survey can go to https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/DWRNRKG.

The survey needs to be completed by Tuesday, June 6 at 5pm.

To complete a paper copy, these can be collected and handed into the Fulbeck Craft Centre.