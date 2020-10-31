Residents of village nearby Grantham celebrate withdrawal of chicken farm application
Villagers are celebrating after the unexpected withdrawal of a planning application for a second mega chicken farm on their doorstep.
Plans were submitted for four large chicken sheds — with a rolling capacity of 220,000 birds at a time — on land west of Main Street, Thoroton, by farmer Richard Ogden, who already operates eight large sheds nearby.
If granted, the two farms combined would have yielded 660,000 birds at a time.