A group of villagers have come together to provide Easter eggs for schoolchildren and collect for Grantham Foodbank.

A group of friends in Bottesford known as the ‘Friends of the Rutland Arms’ – the village pub – have banded together and collected 260 Easter eggs and co-ordinated collections for the foodbank.

The Easter egg collection has been made after a yearly tradition was cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Andy Griffin with the 260 Easter eggs collected by the people of Bottesford. (45486606)

It has been a tradition for many years for bikers to gather in Bottesford at Easter and hundreds of them ride from the village to deliver Easter eggs to Grantham’s Meres Leisure Centre and on to the Birchwood children’s special needs school in Melton. However, this year, the event is unable to go ahead.

As a result, Bottesford resident Andy Griffin asked the group of village friends to dig deep and donate eggs in place of the bikers, so that they could still be delivered to Birchwood school, meaning that they don’t miss out this year.

Following a post in a community group on Facebook, Andy and the ‘Friends of the Rutland Arms’ smashed their target of 200 Easter egg donations, meaning there were enough Easter eggs for each child, and delivered them to the school yesterday (Thursday) before the pupils broke up for the Easter holidays.

With 210 schoolchildren each receiving an egg, that left 50 Easter eggs, which have been donated to Grantham Foodbank.

Andy’s wife, Kate, said: “I feel this is a wonderful effort by my husband.

“Not only is he collecting the eggs this week for the children and delivering them, he is also doing another foodbank collection for Grantham to be delivered in time for the children being off school at half-term.”

She explained the origins of the group, saying: “We are only quite a small group and consider ourselves a ‘Friends of the Rutland Arms’ group who used to spend lots of time together there pre-lockdown and have managed to keep socialising online by Zoom and Facebook with regular quizzes and games nights.

“So from there grew the idea to donate to the foodbank and now the children’s school.”

Kate also remarked that the whole village had got involved in helping collect the Easter eggs, and said that it had been “a tremendous effort” from the people of Bottesford.