Residents of a village both young and old "came out in strength" to pick litter in communal areas.

A group of villagers from Burton le Coggles collected over 25 bags of litter from roads and verges.

The litter pick, which took place last weekend, was followed by a refreshing drink at the Cholmeley Arms.

Lizzie Loring, a member of the Burton Le Coggles Parish Meeting, said: "Our village came out in strength to pick up litter and take pride in our communal areas.

"All ages were represented and we picked up over 25 bags of litter from the village verges and the roads approaching our small rural village.

"After all our hard work, we visited the wonderful Cholmeley Arms for a refreshing drink.

"We have a great community in Burton le Coggles and we welcome visitors at all times of year, whether they are walking, running, riding, cycling or in cars."