A village has pulled together to raise funds to help a three-year-old boy receive “life changing” treatment for an incurable and inoperable brain tumour.

Residents in Sewstern have been raising money through a number of events to help Sebastian Grimwood-Bird, who was diagnosed with a glioma brain tumour on the centre of his brain in January 2021.

Amongst the fundraising efforts has included some women in the village creating a naked calendar, which will be on sale in December of this year.

Sebastian Grimwood-Bird

Becky Astley, one of the organisers behind the calendar, said: “It was at The Blue Dog that the naked calendar idea first came up.

“Some gents from the local vintage tractor group decided, after a little liquid courage, that they should do a naked calendar with their tractors to raise money for Seb.

“Within a week they were true to their word and the first photos were taken.

Seb (right) with mum Emma.

“Inspired, the ladies started planning what we would do if we did a calendar.

“This seed grew and before we knew it, we had 12 months planned.

“We were so touched by how many ladies agreed to take part and how many people helped.

“All the pictures are shaped to the months and seasons, but also to our own country lives and our loves.

Seb with dad Daniel.

“Real women in all different shapes and sizes from all different backgrounds standing together at their most vulnerable to show support for one very special little boy.”

Seb’s parents, Emma and Daniel Grimwood-Bird, are trying to fundraise £150,000 for their little boy to receive immunotherapy, which is only available in the United States.

Research suggests the treatment would attack the tumour and allow the brain to recognise and attack the tumour cells.

Seb, who was born in 2019, is blind in his left eye as the brain tumour is also wrapped around the optic nerves.

After he was diagnosed at only 16 months old, he had to undergo 18 months of chemotherapy and continued to have MRI scans and eye tests.

Becky said Seb’s story “touched us all”, therefore why the community wanted to help the little boy.

Becky added: “The strength and bravery shown by not only Seb but by Dan and Emma, has been amazing and inspiring.”

The village has also done several tombolas and boot sales to raise £300 towards the GoFundMe at https://www.gofundme.com/f/battling-sebs-brain-tumour.

The Blue Dog also held several theme nights and raised over £1,000.

Alongside Becky, those involved in organising the calendar included Lisa Speck, head of the project, Jenny Burton, head of set up and decorations.

Others involved in the calendar included Abigail Stafford, Amanda Nolan-Bull, landlady of the Blue Dog, Lynda Jackson, Claire Gibbons, Kayleigh Stubbs, Rachel Sharp and Kate Rate.

Also involved was Emma Record, Nikkita Botcher, Kathryn Grainger-Tonks, Imogen Tyndall, Jodie Holford and Sue.

Robyn from Robyn Elizabeth Photography took the photos for the calendar and “made us all feel very comfortable”, added Becky.