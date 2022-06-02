A couple have created a model of the Queen from plant pots ahead of the Jubilee with the hope that it makes people smile.

Si and Lisa James, of Hollywell Road, Castle Bytham, spent over three days creating a sculpture of Queen Elizabeth II from plant pots.

Their "special guest", sits on a throne outside their home, and has already attracted the attention of their neighbours.

The plant pot Queen Elizabeth, created by Si and Lisa James. (57061014)

Si said: "We’re honoured to have Queen Elizabeth II from the flower pot family.

"Me and my wife Lisa built the throne in a day or so but it took about two to three days to build the Queen.

"She’s made completely from plant pots, we made the dress ourselves from material and bought the crown and things for her dress.

The plant pot Queen Elizabeth, created by Si and Lisa James. (57061008)

"It was great fun to make and we hope people will like it and smile when they go by."

Si said that people have already started to take photos of his and Lisa's plant pot Queen.