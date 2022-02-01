Villagers near Grantham have been left without fibre and landlines after 1,000 metres of copper cable were stolen.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the theft from Mareham Lane in Scredington.

The cable belonged to BT and its theft has left residents in the village without landlines and fibre since it was taken.

Police are investigating the theft of copper cable in Scredington. (54607138)

The theft happened at around 8.30pm on Thursday, January 27.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "We have now opened an investigation and would like to ask anyone with any information about this incident, or who may have witnessed it, to come forward.

"The offenders may have been along the side of the road while they stole the cables, and they may have had a van working at night in a remote location.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time of the offence, as well as any information about vans carrying large amounts of cable in the surrounding area. We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage which could help our enquiries."

Police officers are undertaking extra visible patrols overnight in a number of rural locations following the theft.

Anybody who can help with the investigation or has dasham footage, should contact the police in one of the following ways: