Three villagers will be driving a bus to the Poland-Ukraine border to deliver supplies and bring refugees on their return trip.

Residents of the Cliff Villages have been collecting money and supplies for Ukrainian refugees for the last month or so, helping to fund a minibus to take vital supplies to a refugee crisis centre in Poland, before collecting refugees to bring home on the return trip.

Judith Sharman, of Hough on the Hill, will be joined by Helen Baly-Stark and Tim Haller, on the trip which will take medical equipment, sanitary products and other supplies to Poland, after donations from residents in Hough, Caythorpe, Fulbeck, Marston, Wellbourn and Navenby.

Residents of the Cliff villages have collected money and supplies which will be delivered to the Ukrainian border. (56277022)

Some of the supplies will be taken into Ukraine, will others will be used at the crisis centre.

As well as the supplies, £4,500 has been raised over the last month, allowing Judith and co. to complete their important trip, which she calls "the first of many".

After delivering the supplies at the crisis centre, the trio will begin their return trip, which will see them pick up three families to bring home to the UK. One of the families is in Warsaw, where they have waited for the last three weeks while a visa was sorted.

Helen Baly-Stark with a car full of supplies. (56277308)

On Tuesday evening at 6.30pm, Judith is appealing for volunteers to come to Hough church to help load the supplies onto the minibus and give the trio a send-off, before they depart on Wednesday morning.

Judith said: “We’re planning to run many more if we can and if it’s successful.

“The church has been really good. It's not a church thing but they’ve certainly been involved and very helpful.

“I just hope there’s a turnout!"

Residents of the Cliff villages have collected money and supplies which will be delivered to the Ukrainian border. (56277028)

A portion of the money raised was through "sponsor a box", where a family or individual would buy a box and write a letter of goodwill, which will be sent to Ukraine.

You can donate to Judith's fundraiser to support future trips to Ukraine here: https://gofund.me/078ba172