Villagers living near Belton House have slammed the National Trust after a post code printed on tickets to its Christmas Lights Trail caused traffic ‘chaos’.

Residents in Belton say visitors to the Christmas event drove up their driveways and were even knocking on doors to ask for directions to the entrance.

Villager Bernard Norton says the National Trust deliberately put the misleading post code on tickets and its advertising to take visitors away from the Lion Gates on the other side of the estate.