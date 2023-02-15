Residents say the standards of their village pub had slipped since new owners took over in 2018, which led to its closure.

However, the owners say the “business is not profitable” as it lost in excess of £150,000 over the four years they ran it.

The Wheatsheaf Inn, Dry Doddington, operated by Barry Woodward of The Tavern Group, permanently closed on Friday, February 3, as it could no longer afford its rising energy and operating costs.

However, residents have formed the ‘SOS Save Our Sheaf’ action group to try and save the pub “at the heart of the village”.

A spokesperson for the action group said: “The community are understandably devastated at the loss of their beloved pub. Many of the village residents have frequented the pub for over 60 years and are greatly saddened by its recent closure.

“Since the pub came under new management in 2018 and subsequent ownership in 2021, standards have dramatically declined, food service has ceased and opening times have reduced.

“Having had a couple of meetings with the community, the owners remain defiant in that they are not getting support and have chosen to ignore all recommendations put to them.”

The group believes the owners have made it “no secret” that the pub is proposed to be turned into flats.

However, Mr Woodward claims it is not known what will be done with the building.

Mr Woodward added: “We are open to offers, but have not yet been approached by anyone in the village or further afield.

“It has been a very difficult time for me and my family.

“We have not taken this decision lightly. It has been very difficult, but there comes a point when you just have to accept that the business is not viable.”

Over the last 10 years, the pub has been operated by four different teams and “all of these occupants have struggled to make the business work”, said Mr Woodward.

He said they have done many things to try and keep the pub open.

These include proposals to put up three holiday cabins in the rear garden to “generate another revenue stream”.

However, Mr Woodward withdrew these plans at the end of January.

In November 2022, Mr Woodward invited residents to two meetings to inform them of the financial difficulties and seek their support.

Following these meetings, the pub put together a plan to reduce costs and maintain the pub, which resulted in reduced opening hours.

Mr Woodward said: “Unfortunately the plan did not work, our trade continued to fall, and our planning ambitions were not supported.

“We have tried to do the right thing, but failed, and we are just another statistic making up the numbers on the 20 plus pubs that are currently closing every week in the UK.”