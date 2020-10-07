Villagers are furious after a group of travellers parked up their caravans and vehicles and put hardstanding on a field without permission.

The travellers moved on to the site, off Bulby Lane, Fulbeck, about three weeks ago, moving ‘tonnes’ of aggregate to make the hardstanding in the field.

Villagers say there are five caravans, several cars and commercial vehicles, and even a log cabin on the site.