Village communities across the Grantham area joined together for a variety of fun Jubilee events over the weekend.

Plenty of events were well supported in villages around Grantham, with street parties, dog shows and flower festivals all taking place.

Great Gonerby hosted a village party that was well attended on Saturday at Belton Lane Park, with games and a live evening broadcast of Jubilee party from London.

Gavin and Freya Birch at the Jubilee celebrations in Great Gonerby on Saturday. (57122614)

St Peter's Church, Ropsley played host to a lovely flower festival all the way from Thursday to Sunday.

A range of colourful outfits were on show as Colsterworth celebrated the Jubilee on Saturday.

Hough on the Hill celebrated the Jubilee on Friday with a street party attended by 180 residents.

Jubilee fun in Colsterworth. (57122625)

Claypole took part in the Plant A Tree For The Jubilee campaign.

The village's oldest resident, Mrs Eileen Milner, who will be 100 in September, placed the first scoop of soil during a village coffee morning.

Events in London were shown on a big screen and people are invited to come along with friends and picnics to Lane on Saturday.

Tree planting at Claypole Village Hall gardens by most senior resident, Eileen Milner who will be 100 in September 2022. Pictured with her children from left: Gill Goode, James Milner, Joan Smith, Ann Slater, to mark Queen's platinum jubilee. (57122260)

On Saturday, there was a Pageant Party In The Park at Claypole Community Park on School with bouncy castles, barbecue, ice-creams and a screening of the pageant from London on the big screen.

There was also a naughty corgi trail around the village.

Screveton and Car Colston jubilee party took place from noon to 8pm on the Car Colston Common.

From left: Les Shaw, Mary Thurston, Stephanie Shaw, Michael Thurston, David Sims, Sue Sims, Tizzy Wilson, Andrew Wilson. at Car Colston platinum jubilee celebrations. (57122246)

It featured music and traditional games, including rounders and tug of war.

There was also a Crufts — Canine Capers contest, cake competition and a quiz.

A celebratory event also took place at Cropwell Butler Village Hall with afternoon tea, charity stalls, children’s entertainment and craft area, dance display, dog show, barn dance and barbecue during the evening.

From left: Leilani Vaughan 9 and Wendy Vaughan with their dog Otis 5 - winner of Doggy Darts, Hina Ghaghda and Esha Ghaghda 14 with their dog Duke - 3rd place in Waggiest Tail competition at Car Colston platinum jubilee celebrations. (57122251)

Residents of Hough on the Hill enjoyed a street party on Friday. (57122240)

Kay Sutherland at the Jubilee celebrations in Great Gonerby on Saturday. (57122608)

Tracey and Mark Bryan at the Jubilee celebrations in Great Gonerby on Saturday. (57122611)

Cakes at the Jubilee celebrations in Great Gonerby on Saturday. (57122620)

Annabel Fowler and Henry Birch at the Jubilee celebrations in Great Gonerby on Saturday. (57122617)

Karen Steptoe at a Jubilee flower festival in Ropsley. (57122639)

Anna Sorensen at a Jubilee flower festival in Ropsley. (57122633)

Mens Tug of War competition at Car Colston platinum jubilee celebrations. (57122254)

Jubilee fun in Colsterworth. (57122630)