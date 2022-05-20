A list of Jubilee events in the villages surrounding Grantham has been revealed.

South Kesteven District Council has released a list of village events taking place over the Jubilee bank holiday weekend to mark the 70th anniversary of the Queen's accession to the throne.

The celebrations will begin in Grantham's Dysart Park on Thursday June 2with a beacon lighting ceremony, before a three day family gala takes place in Wyndham Park from Friday to Sunday, finishing with a huge street party on the Sunday.

As well as this, villages in the area have plenty of plans to mark the occasion in style. The list provided by SKDC is as follows:

Allington - June 2: Beacon Lighting; June 2-5: Family Fun Weekend, Allington Playing Field.

Ancaster - June 4: Village Festival, Ancaster Playing Field, 1pm.

Barkston - June 2: Beacon Lighting, Heath Farm.

Barrowby - June 2: Beacon Lighting; June 2-5: Family Fun Weekend.

Billingborough - June 4: Party, Village Hall, 7.30pm; June 5: Big Lunch, Village Hall, 1pm-6pm.

Caythorpe - June 2: Treasure Hunt and Beacon Lighting; June 3: St Paul's Service, St Vincent's Church, June 3: Family Sports Day and Jazz Party, Playing Field; June 4: Epsom Ladies' Day, Playing Field; June 5: Street Party, High Street.

Corby Glen - June 2: Beacon Lighting.

Denton - June 2: Afternoon Tea with Melody Flyte, Village Hall, 2.30pm-5pm; June 5: The Big Jubilee Lunch, Village Hall, 12.30pm-3pm.

Dry Doddington - June 2: Beacon Lighting; June 4: Tea Party On The Village Green; June 5: Afternoon concert by Newark Town Band, outside Village Hall.

Fulbeck - June 2: Beacon Lighting; June 3: Best Dressed House, judging at 10.30am, plus fun run, sports and novelty cricket match; June 4: Parade of floats, plus full day of events on playing field with tea party at 2.30pm and evening sing-along and talent show. Display of vintage village photos and crafts.

Great Gonerby - June 4: Village Party, Belton Lane Park, 2pm-11pm, live evening broadcast of Jubilee party from London.

Hough-on-the-Hill - June 3: Street Party.

Irnham - June 2: Beacon Lighting, Griffin Inn; June 3: Parish Party, Stamford Stompers Jazz Band. All parish children to receive commemorative mug.

Long Bennington - June 5: Street Party and Fete, 12-5pm, St James' Hall.

Ropsley - June 2-5: Flower Festival, St Peter's Church, 10am-4pm; June 3: Village sign and bench unveiling, 1pm; June 4: Fun run, Jubilee Queen talk, afternoon tea; June 5: Big Jubilee Lunch, 12-4pm, plus best dressed house and Queencrow competitions.

Stubton - June 5: Street Party, St Martin's Close, 1pm-3pm.

South Witham - June 4: Jubilee picnic, entertainment and dog show.

Swayfield - June 2: Beacon Lighting

Uffington - June 2: Beacon Lighting; June 3: Thanksgiving Service, All Saints Church; June 4: Village Rounders, Cricket Club.

On Saturday, June 4, and Sunday, June 5, Belvoir Castle will be hosting jubilee celebrations, which include jousting, street performers, musicians, food and drink, stalls and a street party.

Also on Sunday, Belton House is inviting people to celebrate as part of the ‘Big Jubilee Lunch’, offering free entry for all as part of a property-wide community picnic.

St Wulfram's Church also confirmed that it would be hosting a weekend of events to mark the Queen's Jubilee, including a special service and garden party.

Also on Thursday, Grantham and District Mencap will be hosting their Jubilee garden party. The party is for anyone to attend and will take place from 2pm until 6pm at The Cree Centre, Grantham.