A vintage festival that will immerse visitors in culture and history is set to take place later this year.

The first edition of the Grantham Vintage Festival will be hosted at Grantham House on May Bank Holiday weekend for three days of 1940s and general vintage frolics, with period dress encouraged.

Starting on April 30, the festival will showcase an array of vintage vehicles, exhibitions and living history groups, as well as a wide range of nationally-known and era appropriate entertainers who will perform live.

Grantham House will host the Grantham Vintage Festival later this year. (54486928)

In the spacious grounds of Grantham House, found on Castlegate, the festival will come to life and give visitors the chance to experience life from the 1920s through to the 1940s.

Organised by St Wulfram's Church, the National Trust-owned site will be open from 10am until 5pm on the Saturday, Sunday and Monday, with day tickets £8 for over 16s and free for those under.

Also available at the festival will be trade and craft stalls, a vintage tea room and bar, family activities, a vintage hairstylist and fashion.

Grantham House also hosts private events, such as weddings. (54486934)

The vintage vehicles on show will include some of the finest sport and saloon cars of the era, as well as large military vehicles, while the living history groups, who act exactly as their name suggests, will add a layer of immersion and authenticity.

From 7pm on the Saturday evening, a dance will be held with live entertainment throughout, which is expected to be very popular and the highlight of the weekend.

Tickets for the evening dance are £15 and can be purchased in advance, with the option of a combined ticket for entry into the day festival and evening event, which costs £20.

The idea for the festival came in 2019, however, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has delayed the inaugural event by two years, although Grantham House was able to host an evening of outdoor musical entertainment in July 2021, to great success.

Melanie Brown, operations and development manager at Grantham House, said: "We are looking for sponsors and volunteers and hopefully the support of the local community."

"There is really something for everyone and there has never been anything like in Grantham and we hope after the last two years that this will give the town something to look forward to."

To find out more about the event, or to register interest in sponsoring, volunteering or displaying at the festival, visit: www.stwulframs.org.uk/granthamvintagefestival

The Grantham Vintage Festival poster. (54486946)

You can also find the event on Facebook.