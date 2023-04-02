A vintage shopping event in a village will offer vintage and antique textiles and homeware products.

The 'Brocante Shopping Experience' will be hosted by vintage textile designer, Chloe Jonason, at her home studio in the The Orchards in School Lane, Old Somerby.

The event, which is free of charge, will take place on May 20 from 10am.

The French style market will offer a selection of vintage sellers and designer-makers showcasing new and vintage home and garden wares hand-picked by Chloe.

Artisans from around the world will showcase vintage jewellery, fabrics, furniture and textiles to name a few in a Brocante or secondhand shopping experience.

Chloe explained that the idea of French Brocante is a "more romantic term for using vintage pieces to decorate homes".

Such objects are used in unusual ways bring a certain mystery, uniqueness and whimsy to any home.

There will also be local accessible parking and homemade food and drinks on offer.

Chloe Jonason Interiors provides high-end vintage and antique textiles and homeware products and services. To learn more visit chloejonasoninteriors.com