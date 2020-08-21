Home   News   Article

Vintage car enthusisasts reopen garage on A52 near Grantham

By Graham Newton
Published: 17:00, 21 August 2020

Two men passionate about vintage cars have taken over the Roman Garages on the A52 near Grantham.

Nick Goodyear and Pete Seneck manage Bomber County Speed Shop and specialise in repairing, rebuilding and restoring vintage vehicles, although they say they will work on any vehicle that is brought to their garage for repair.

The business partners specialise in vintage Volkswagens and hotrods, as well as vintage motorcycles such as cruisers, choppers and Harley Davidsons.

