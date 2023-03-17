A number of Virgin Media customers have no landline service because of a fault.

Virgin has confirmed that a small number of customers in the Grantham area are affected.

A Virgin Media spokesperson said: “We are aware that a small number of customers in the Grantham area have experienced a loss of telephone services today.

"Our engineers are working to resolve this as a priority and we hope to restore services as soon as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Bruce Wells, a Virgin media customer and former Grantham councillor, said he was concerned that elderly and vulnerable customers who had red buttons for emergency reasons might be affected.

Mr Wells said: "I am worried because a lot of people in the NG31 area have the red button. If they have a fall they can use the button through their landline to get help."