Virgin confirms fault in some landlines in Grantham
A number of Virgin Media customers have no landline service because of a fault.
Virgin has confirmed that a small number of customers in the Grantham area are affected.
A Virgin Media spokesperson said: “We are aware that a small number of customers in the Grantham area have experienced a loss of telephone services today.
"Our engineers are working to resolve this as a priority and we hope to restore services as soon as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”
Bruce Wells, a Virgin media customer and former Grantham councillor, said he was concerned that elderly and vulnerable customers who had red buttons for emergency reasons might be affected.
Mr Wells said: "I am worried because a lot of people in the NG31 area have the red button. If they have a fall they can use the button through their landline to get help."