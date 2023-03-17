Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Virgin confirms fault in some landlines in Grantham

By Graham Newton
-
graham.newton@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 16:01, 17 March 2023
 | Updated: 16:02, 17 March 2023

A number of Virgin Media customers have no landline service because of a fault.

Virgin has confirmed that a small number of customers in the Grantham area are affected.

A Virgin Media spokesperson said: “We are aware that a small number of customers in the Grantham area have experienced a loss of telephone services today.

Could we negotiate a better deal with VirginMedia? (62742010)
Could we negotiate a better deal with VirginMedia? (62742010)

"Our engineers are working to resolve this as a priority and we hope to restore services as soon as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Bruce Wells, a Virgin media customer and former Grantham councillor, said he was concerned that elderly and vulnerable customers who had red buttons for emergency reasons might be affected.

Mr Wells said: "I am worried because a lot of people in the NG31 area have the red button. If they have a fall they can use the button through their landline to get help."

Business Grantham Human Interest Graham Newton
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE