Virgin Media connects thousands of homes in Grantham to broadband speeds 27 times the local average

Virgin Media O2 says it has added thousands of homes in Grantham to its gigabit network, connecting areas in and around the town to broadband speeds 27 times faster than the local average.

Virgin Media’s next-generation Gig1 broadband service, with average download speeds of 1,130Mbps, is the fastest available from any of the major broadband providers in the UK.

The company says that as well as preparing homes for the technologies and applications of tomorrow, gigabit speeds enable consumers to do more online – from working, streaming, socialising and gaming – all at the same time on multiple devices under the same roof.

Thousands of home have been connected by Virgin media O2 to faster broadband speeds. (50982579)

As part of today’s gigabit switch-on, Virgin Media O2 has upgraded thousands of homes in the town centre, Manthorpe, Gonerby Hill Foot and Great Gonerby to gigabit speeds.

More than 10 million homes in all four UK nations are now able to access Virgin Media’s Gig1 service, making the operator the largest gigabit broadband provider in the UK.

By the end of 2021, Virgin Media O2 says it will deliver gigabit broadband speeds across its entire network of more than 15 million homes.

Gareth Davies, MP for Grantham and Stamford, said: "I am delighted that Grantham can now reap the benefits of Gigabit connectivity through the Virgin Media O2 network.

"Gigabit broadband speeds boost growth, bring job opportunities, and in this era of home working are more vital than ever. This will benefit everyone, from college students to business owners, and is yet another factor which makes Grantham an attractive place to live and work."

Lutz Schüler, Chief Executive Officer at Virgin Media O2, said: “We’re rapidly expanding our gigabit broadband network and more than 10 million homes across the UK can now access these next-generation speeds.

“As the UK’s largest gigabit provider today, committed to connecting our entire network to these speeds by the end of the year, our investment is helping the UK meet its broadband targets and providing consumers with connectivity fit for the future.”

As part of its mission to upgrade the UK, the company says it has committed to invest at least £10 billion over the next five years in the UK and is exploring options to go further and faster by deploying fibre to millions of additional homes across the country.

This investment includes activating gigabit speeds in locations across the UK between now and the end of the year.

Customers can find out more and buy Gig1 at www.virginmedia.com/Gig1Fibre