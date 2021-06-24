The next in a series of online jobs and careers fairs organised by the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership will take place on Wednesday June 30, hosted by the MP for Great Grimsby, Lia Nici.

The free event is designed to bring employers and job seekers in the county together in a virtual space. Over 70 employers will be participating, many of which will have job vacancies.

The fair will take place from 10am until 1pm and is accessible through the LEP’s custom-built website: https://greaterlincsjobsfair.co.uk/.

Lia Nici, MP for Great Grimsby, will host the event. (48553373)

Inside the virtual exhibition hall, visitors can interact with organisations through instant message and video call features, find out about jobs, access information on apprenticeships and education courses, and view government advice and FAQs.

The upcoming event will see a wide range of employers in attendance, such as the NHS, Lincolnshire Police, RAF Rejoiners, Lindum Group, and various local colleges and training providers.

Lia Nici, MP for Great Grimsby, said: “The Greater Lincolnshire LEP jobs fair is a great opportunity for employers and employees alike to connect.

“There are excellent opportunities for people looking for work, or looking to change career, in our region. In particular, the new industries around renewables provide the chance to be in the forefront of these developments.

“I would especially encourage young people to use the jobs fair for new ideas and new connections. I look forward to being part of it.”

The online jobs fair series has proved popular over previous months, having been created as a response to economic difficulties faced by the county as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last month’s event, hosted by MP for Lincoln Karl McCartney, featured over 70 exhibitors and attracted over 200 visitors. Helpful videos and vacancy information are available 24/7 on the website between live events.

Since its inception in November 2020, the jobs fair website has received over 14,000 views from people across Greater Lincolnshire and further afield, and has hosted over 140 exhibitors ranging from local employers and education and training providers to support services.

Employers, training and education providers and support services from across Greater Lincolnshire and Rutland can register for the next event at www.greaterlincsjobsfair.co.uk/register.

If you have a question about being an exhibitor, would like to be considered as a future speaker, or wish to submit a video about careers in your sector, email: jobsfair@lincolnshire.gov.uk.