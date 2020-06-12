Virtual event 'In a Day' will take the place of Grantham Vintage Festival

A virtual Vintage Festival in a Day will take place tomorrow (Saturday) on Facebook.

The virtual event takes the place of the planned Grantham Vintage Festival which has been postponed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. A 'bigger and better' event is planned for next year.

Organiser Father James Titley, assistant curate at St Wulfram's Church, said: "In a year where so many events have been cancelled, and as part of our effort to keep the vintage spirit alive, we have been working with our fabulous entertainers and participants to put together 'Festival in a Day'.