The Greater Lincolnshire Online Jobs and Careers Fair will return virtually on Thursday, February 25.

The event is free to attend and will be hosted by MP for Boston and Skegness Matt Warman.

It is designed to bring employers and job seekers together for both career and networking opportunities.

The event will be hosted by MP for Boston and Skegness Matt Warman. (44492251)

The fair will take place from 10am until 1pm and can be accessed on the LEP’s custom-built website: https://greaterlincsjobsfair.co.uk/.

The online jobs fair series has proved popular over previous months, having been created as a response to economic difficulties faced by the county as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last month’s event hosted by Victoria Atkins MP featured nearly 70 exhibitors and over 700 visitors. Virtual exhibition stands from this event are available to view on the website, as well as a number of helpful videos. The public can access this website free of charge by going to www.greaterlincsjobsfair.co.uk.

The next virtual careers fair will take place on February 25. (44492254)

Employers, training and education providers, and support services from across Greater Lincolnshire and Rutland can register for the next event at www.greaterlincsjobsfair.co.uk/register.