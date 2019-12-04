A free festive event takes place in Grantham’s Wyndham Park on Sunday.

Christmas in the Park, from 10.30am to 3.30pm, features a seasonal market, Santa’s grotto, fun fair, inflatables, children’s craft activities, Christmas music and carols.

Wyndham Park Visitor Centre will be decorated with lights, while the on-site cafe will be serving festive food and drink.

Wyndham Park (2353834)

Admission is free, but there is a small charge for the children’s crafts.

A spokesperson for SKDC said: “This is a great family day out that will get everyone in the mood for Christmas.”

A plaque to mark Wyndham’s Centenary Field status, will be unveiled at the Visitor Centre. The Centenary Fields programme protects green spaces as living memorials of the Great War.

Read more ChristmasGrantham