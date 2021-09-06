Visit historic locations in Grantham for free over heritage weekend

Historic locations across Grantham will be open to the public this weekend as part of the national Heritage Open Days scheme.

England’s largest festival of history and culture, the open days on Saturday and Sunday, September 11-12, are supported locally by the Grantham Civic Society.

Civic society secretary Dr John Manterfield said: "These free events are an opportunity to welcome new members and young people to Grantham Civic Society."

Grantham House, Castlegate. (50943311)

Visitors van start at the old King's School, accessible from Church Street between 9.30am and 1pm, on Saturday, before proceeding to St Wulfram's Church.

Visitors at the church can go down to the crypt beneath the Lady Chapel and climb the spiral staircase to the Trigge chained library, which features two of the earliest books ever printed dating to the 1470s, the oldest printed in Venice in 1472.

There will also be an opportunity to visit the tower as well as examine some of the recently conserved monuments inside the church.

Grantham Cemetery (50943284)

On the Sunday, from 1pm till 3pm, the Old Burial Ground on Manthorpe Road will be open.

The entrance to this is opposite Slate Mill Place, just along from the filling station.

Also on Sunday Grantham House and gardens will also their doors between 2pm - 4.30pm, and will host Grantham Danserye group and stalls from the National Trust, Woodland Trust and a bookstall. Refreshments will also be available.

Heritage weekend (50943316)

The trip down memory lane doesn't stop there though.

Guided walking tours around Grantham Cemetery will take place on Wednesday, September 15, Thursday, September 16, and Friday 17, from 4.30pm to 6.00pm and at 10am on Saturday, September 18, from 10am to 12pm.

Monument to Captain William Cust after conservation (50943319)