A school has staged its own art gallery experience after inviting people to book a visit.

Following the easing of lockdown restrictions, Dudley House School in Grantham set up its own art gallery for one day only.

The school entrance, the large hall and one of the classrooms were completely transformed and dressed with collage, printing, weaving, painting and sculpture that the children had created during an art themed day and in art lessons.

Gallery1

The school says it has always prided itself on valuing the arts and sports as much as the core subjects of English, Maths and Science.

Teacher and art co-ordinator Vicky White said: “This was a fantastic opportunity to once again welcome parents and the local community to celebrate the amazing talent we have in our school."

Visitors were able to book timed slots and adhered to measures taken to ensure Covid safety. Parents were shown around by their own children who were able to explain their processes and learning experiences.

The staff created interactive activity stations including marbling, transient art, sand art, salt dough modelling and a quiz for the children and visitors to enjoy.

The school has received an abundance of positive feedback and the event was videoed and photographed for those unable to attend. These can be viewed on the school website www.dudleyhouseschool.co.uk or Facebook page www.facebook.com/dudleyhouseschool .