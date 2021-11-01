More news, no ads

Daring youngsters braved the wind and rain yesterday (Sunday) to enjoy a range of spooky goings-on at Wyndham Park in Grantham.

Visitors dressed to impress as vampires, pumpkins, goblins and witches for the Halloween Spooktacular event, which included a Halloween Trail, spooky goings on, themed music, dance performances

and a fancy dress competition.

After the success of previous trails, Grantham College Performing Arts students also presented a brand new Halloween trail.

Grantham School of Dancing at Halloween Spooktacular (52773661)

Numbers were limited to 60 entries for each of the four one-hour sessions.

More pictures will be included in this week's Grantham Journal.

Bailey Hindmarch and John Parker (52773688)

Grantham School of Dancing at Halloween Spooktacular (52773691)

Grantham School of Dancing at Halloween Spooktacular (52773694)

Karla Hibbert and Amy Bucabs at Halloween Spooktacular (52773697)

Harrison and Morgan Fowler at Halloween Spooktacular (52773701)

Kian Lane at Halloween Spooktacular (52773715)

Grantham School of Dancing at Halloween Spooktacular (52773664)

Grantham School of Dancing at Halloween Spooktacular (52773667)

Grantham School of Dancing at Halloween Spooktacular (52773670)

Julie Wright and Eli Barrett at Halloween Spooktacular (52773673)

Grantham School of Dancing at Halloween Spooktacular (52773676)

Halloween Spooktacular (52773679)

Grantham School of Dancing at Halloween Spooktacular (52773682)