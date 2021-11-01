Visitors brave spooky goings-on at Halloween Spooktacular at Wyndham Park in Grantham
Published: 12:00, 01 November 2021
Daring youngsters braved the wind and rain yesterday (Sunday) to enjoy a range of spooky goings-on at Wyndham Park in Grantham.
Visitors dressed to impress as vampires, pumpkins, goblins and witches for the Halloween Spooktacular event, which included a Halloween Trail, spooky goings on, themed music, dance performances
and a fancy dress competition.
After the success of previous trails, Grantham College Performing Arts students also presented a brand new Halloween trail.
Numbers were limited to 60 entries for each of the four one-hour sessions.
More pictures will be included in this week's Grantham Journal.