Visitors defy wet weather to enjoy Colsterworth gala

By Jonny Birch

A village was able to power through the rain to raise over £1,000 for the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance at its summer gala.

On Saturday afternoon, Colsterworth played host to its annual event at Colsterworth Social Club, with visitors coming from all over to show their support despite the fear that the event could end up being a complete washout.

The afternoon featured a wide variety of stalls and activities, including craft and cake stalls, a car boot sale, a dog show, classic cars and custom bikes, as well as a tombola.

Colsterworth summer fete. (15181829)

With appearances from Peppa Pig and the Teletubbies, the gala was made even more special for children, providing a fun family experience.

Wendy Stubbs, the organiser behind the event, was delighted with the turnout and the event as a whole. She said: “It was such a huge success. The power of Facebook is wondrous.”

Colsterworth summer fete. (15181836)

She added: “There were a few tweaks and changes because of the weather but it didn’t spoil the day.”

One attraction that proved to be popular was the gin and summer fruit tent, with many praising the wide variety of gins at excellent prices with attentive bar staff.

As the event drew into the evening, a number of musical acts performed to the crowd, with Jasmine Dawson kicking things off with a wonderful bit of singing, followed closely by local 15 year-old Lia, who performed with her ukelele.

Colsterworth summer fete. (15181834)

Further performances included Elvis impersonator, Bill Walsh, local Britain’s Got Talent singer Dale Weatherstone and rock duo Under The Covers.

The event helped to raise over £1,000 which has been donated to the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance charity, which is funded entirely by public donations.

The challenge now is to make next year’s gala “bigger and better,” said Wendy.

Colsterworth summer fete. (15181824)

She added: “I would like to thank all those who turned up and supported the event, along with fellow organisers Shaun Wood and Dion Dexter, with a big shout out to Colsterworth Social Club for giving the organisers the freedom to do what they wanted to make the event as enjoyable as it was.”