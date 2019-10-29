Visitors 'devastated' after 200-year-old tree is uprooted at Belton House in Grantham

Staff and visitors at Belton House in Grantham have been left ‘devastated’ after a 200-year-old tree was uprooted and fell during bad weather at the weekend.

The ancient Cedar of Lebanon is believed to have stood in the Italian Garden at the country house since around 1820.

It was uprooted and fell during heavy winds and rain on Saturday afternoon. Thankfully no one was hurt when it fell but its loss has left both staff and visitors devastated.