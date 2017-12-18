Visitors enjoyed Belvoir’s Christmas castle

The snow didn’t deter crowds from visting Belvoir Castle on Sunday for the first day of their four-day Christmas Extravanganza last week.

Visitors were welcomed by a bagpipes played by William Camble as they entered the castle, before they were able to wander around the rooms listening to music from bell ringers, a harpist, singers and a pianist.

Rhi Clark with Percil the owl

Castle guide Rhi Clark kept children entertained with a series of stories in the Old Kitchen as children awaited their turn to visit Santa and his little elf.

Visitors also tucked into a range of seasonal food and drink including mulled wine and mince pies and hot pork rolls with stuffing and apple sauce.

It was the first time that our competition winner’s Maureen and James Bailey had visited the castle.

James said: “It was extra special. We were mesmorised as we made our way through all the different rooms.”

Maureen added: “We saw so many Christmas trees and a member of staff revealed that there were approximately 36! We felt sorry for the person that had to decorate them all. We loved the bell ringers in the Guard Room and listening to a violinist and pianist in the dining room. They were wonderful. It was a fantastic evening.”

Trevor Tyler was our second competition winner. He visited the castle on Wednesday with his wife Ellen.

He said; “It has been a few years since we last visited, so it was great to be able to be able to have a proper look around the castle. It was wonderful.”

Marketing Executive Charlotte Cobley is pleased that everyone enjoyed themselves.

She said: “It was a huge success. Sunday night was a total sell out! There was a great atmosphere with some wonderful performers – even with the chaos of the snow! Thank you to everyone who supported us; we look forward to next year.”