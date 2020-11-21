Heartbroken care home staff and residents are smiling again after a special donation has allowed relatives to visit during the lockdown.

When the second lockdown was announced, hearts sank at Kings Court Nursing Home, in Swinegate, because it meant visits would only be allowed if a full-length screen was there to separate residents and visitors.

Kings Court deputy manager Alison Kilgallon said: “With new Government guidance stating that visits had to be behind a full-length screen, our hopes of continuing visits were fading fast.