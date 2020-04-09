Vital PPE donated to hospital by Grantham College
Published: 08:00, 09 April 2020
More than 3,000 pairs of gloves and disposable aprons were handed over to Grantham Hospital this week by Grantham College.
The welcome donation comes at a time when personal protective equipment (PPE) stocks are running low across the country.
The gloves and aprons were taken from the college's on-site salon R&R and the refectory.
Last week, the college's marketing manager, Jaz Abeysekera, baked vanilla cupcakes, blondies and brownies to go in a wellbeing room for hospital staff. She said: "Hope they enjoyed them!"
Read moreCoronavirusEducationGranthamHealth
More by this authorMarie Bond