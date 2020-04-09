Vital PPE donated to hospital by Grantham College

More than 3,000 pairs of gloves and disposable aprons were handed over to Grantham Hospital this week by Grantham College.

The welcome donation comes at a time when personal protective equipment (PPE) stocks are running low across the country.

The gloves and aprons were taken from the college's on-site salon R&R and the refectory.

A delivery of PPE from Grantham College to Grantham Hospital. (33238987)

Last week, the college's marketing manager, Jaz Abeysekera, baked vanilla cupcakes, blondies and brownies to go in a wellbeing room for hospital staff. She said: "Hope they enjoyed them!"

PPE donated to Grantham Hospital by Grantham College. (33239542)

Blondies and brownies delivered for Grantham Hospital staff (33239539)

Cupcakes delivered for Grantham Hospital staff (33239536)

