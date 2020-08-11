South Kesteven District Council is to commemorate the end of the Second World War with an online campaign leading up to Victory Over Japan (VJ) Day on August 15.

With Covid-19 preventing outdoor gatherings, SKDC is looking back 75 years to record events as the war drew to a close.

Its online material will include extracts from ‘Day by Day’, Grantham photographer Walter Lee’s unique record of the war in the closing days which, under normal circumstances, is available to view in Grantham Library.

The Lincolnshire Regiment, which recruited from the district, was fighting in the Far East in August 1945 and Lancaster bombers, a regular sight in South Kesteven skies, were poised to move to the Pacific.

Councillor Annie Mason, cabinet member for communities said: “It’s so important to be marking this momentous occasion, but the coronavirus situation makes it extremely hard.

“We are still determined to reflect a proud and distinguished wartime heritage in our district, as we achieved in May with our online commemoration of the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day.

“I can only imagine the joy across the district as the war finally came to an end.”

SKDC will be raising the VJ Day flag on Friday, ensuring that it will be flying for VJ Day and over the weekend.

Coun Mason added that the new Heroes Orchard, recently planted at Wyndham Park in Grantham, will provide a lasting legacy to remember allies from across the world who joined Britain in the fight for freedom.

