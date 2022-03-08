A voluntary community group which supports women, children and vulnerable adults has celebrated International Women's Day.

The group called Diversity- Community for all Round Development (D-CARD) works with various people, including the elderly, around their physical and mental wellbeing, their environment and with the cultural and creative arts.

The women of the Diversity group met at Belton Garden Centre on March 6 to mark International women’s Day which is celebrated today (March 8). The group celebrated with refreshments and cakes, and with helium balloons symbolising freedom in the custom colours of pink, red and white.

The women of Diversity meet at Belton to mark International Women's Day. (55324180)

Geeta Jawa, a member of the group, says the idea of freedom means a lot especially in today's world which is torn by warring countries and people displaced from their homes.

Geeta added: "We as women are at the heart of supporting the climate change as we are the ones that are affected the most, the first to embrace any new technology as an outcome and the first to adapt to our changing surroundings.

"The day ended with talks and steps towards a gender equal world. A world free of bias, stereotypes and discrimination. A world that's diverse, equitable, and inclusive. A world where difference is valued and celebrated."

The group took pictures and selfies with crossed arms to mark the theme of #BreakTheBias.

Diversity (D-CARD) is open to other community groups to work together. For more information on the group and joint working with other organisations, email: geetjawa@yahoo.com