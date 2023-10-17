A Grantham volunteer is looking for nominations for people to receive free Christmas lunches.

Rob Dixon, a well-known volunteer in Grantham, is offering 20 free Christmas lunches to people at Finkins, in Finkin Street.

He is asking people to nominate individuals for these lunches.

A Google Street view of Finkins, in Finkin Street.

Rob said: “In December, I am going to ask 20 people for a lunch at Finkins and it will be completely free of charge.

“They will be offered a starter and main or main and desert. [I’m] not sure many could eat three courses.

“If you have been to Finkins, the Sunday lunch which is similar to what I am organising is huge and three courses may be a bit much.

“It will be for those adults and probably elderly who will have no or little family contact on Christmas Day. This will effectively be their Christmas lunch.

“This is not for anyone that will be with their family or friends for Christmas lunch or will have several visitors on Christmas Day.”

Rob was going to raise money for the meals at his charity fundraiser night, also at Finkins, on November 11.

However, Benjamin Lee from East Midlands Metals in Derby has donated the money for this.

Rob said: “An amazing and kind gesture from Ben.”

Karen Middleton, from Finkins, has also offered to discount the meals for the 20 people to attend.

Rob is also asking for donations of Christmas hats and crackers to make the meals feel “a bit like Christmas day”.

Nominations can be sent to Rob Dixon via his Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/rob.dixon.90857.

People are asked to make their donations at the end of November.