A volunteer is once again grateful for the "amazing gestures" of people, following donations of treats to those in need during the festive season.

Rob Dixon, a generous Grantham volunteer, has been busy assisting Matt Wainwright, managing director of Four Season Future Planning, in handing out 300 selection boxes to ward staff and patients at Grantham Hospital.

Rob is also thankful to Rocket Global Ventures Ltd who has donated an air hockey table to the BHive Community Centre in Grantham, which will become of great use to the groups that use the centre.

Rob Dixon (left) as an elf and Matt Wainwright (right) as Santa. (61442139)

On the handing out of the selection boxes, Rob said: "I loved it when one of the elderly patients said to me you are not part of the National Health Service, but you may be part of the National Elf Service. That put a smile on all of our faces.

"We also had around ten members of St Wulfram's Church choir with us singing Christmas songs to the patients and staff.

"I have to say they were absolutely amazing and they brought some happy tears to some staff and patients."

Mr Wainwright, who was handing out the selection boxes, was previously appealing for people to donate the sweet treats as he was donating them to Ambergate Sports College and Sandon School.

Rob added: "In the last week Matt has delivered around 1,100 selection boxes to various sites within Grantham.

"It is great to see so many people receive a small gift at the lead up to Christmas. Well done to Matt for coordinating such a great gesture to so many people."

Noel Reeves, CEO of Rocket Global Ventures and Caroline Reeves, the operations director, donated the air hockey table to the BHive Community Centre.

Rob Dixon (left) and Tim Harrison (right). (61442176)

Rob first received an email from Caroline saying they had purchased an air hockey table for the company's Christmas party and because they were finding it difficult to store, they asked if the centre would want it.

Rob said it took him a "nano second think about it" and his "answer was yes please!"

Two of the Rocket Global Ventures warehouse staff delivered the table on Monday, December 19, and Rob, and Tim Harrison, who is one of the lead mental health first aiders at the centre, were the first to have a game.

Rob Dixon (right) and Tim Harrison (left) playing on the air hockey table. (61442247)

Rob said: "Tim and myself had to test it. I was please to say that I won, but that was a lie as Tim is very experienced at air hockey.

"This will be of great use to many groups run at the BHive, however the mens mental health group Place2Bee will also make great use out of it."

Place2Bee runs at the BHive Community Centre on Mondays and Thursdays 6pm until 9pm.