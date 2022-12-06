Grantham volunteer gifts hampers to 'deserving people'
A Grantham volunteer has continued his fundraising efforts by gifting two hampers to "two very deserving people."
Rob Dixon has donated hampers to a lady in her 30s, who wished to remain anonymous, and Colin Lambert, a veteran who had his leg amputated in August this year.
The lady who Rob donated the hamper to is a full-time carer to her niece and disabled nephew.
Rob said: "Her mum died very suddenly in the night back in February 2022.
"She is very lonely and I would love her to receive a hamper, which I am sure she will be grateful of. Her mum was her everything and she is totally lost without her.
"I explained why I thought she deserved this hamper and her first question was 'do I owe you any money for this?' Obviously the answer was no."
Colin Lambert, who received the second hamper, recently had a ramp installed by two Grantham men as he was unable to leave his home.
Rob added: "He was confined to his home as he had no ramp to allow him to leave his home. So, I thought Colin deserved an M&S hamper."
Following a charity night Rob held, he allocated £560 of the money the night raised to give 20 people a voucher for a two course Christmas lunch at Finkins or The Royal Queen in Grantham.
He added: "As Colin has been housebound for sometime, I thought he deserved a second treat. With that in mind, I presented him with a voucher for Finkin’s.
"He said he very much looked forward to enjoying both the luxury hamper and the Christmas meal."