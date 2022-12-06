A Grantham volunteer has continued his fundraising efforts by gifting two hampers to "two very deserving people."

Rob Dixon has donated hampers to a lady in her 30s, who wished to remain anonymous, and Colin Lambert, a veteran who had his leg amputated in August this year.

The lady who Rob donated the hamper to is a full-time carer to her niece and disabled nephew.

Colin Lambert (left) with his new hamper donated by Rob Dixon (right). (61117885)

Rob said: "Her mum died very suddenly in the night back in February 2022.

"She is very lonely and I would love her to receive a hamper, which I am sure she will be grateful of. Her mum was her everything and she is totally lost without her.

"I explained why I thought she deserved this hamper and her first question was 'do I owe you any money for this?' Obviously the answer was no."

Colin Lambert (left) with his voucher, donated by Rob Dixon (right). (61117913)

Colin Lambert, who received the second hamper, recently had a ramp installed by two Grantham men as he was unable to leave his home.

Rob added: "He was confined to his home as he had no ramp to allow him to leave his home. So, I thought Colin deserved an M&S hamper."

Following a charity night Rob held, he allocated £560 of the money the night raised to give 20 people a voucher for a two course Christmas lunch at Finkins or The Royal Queen in Grantham.

He added: "As Colin has been housebound for sometime, I thought he deserved a second treat. With that in mind, I presented him with a voucher for Finkin’s.

"He said he very much looked forward to enjoying both the luxury hamper and the Christmas meal."