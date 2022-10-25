A charity volunteer presented a Grantham community hub with a £1,000 cheque after he held a fundraising night.

Rob Dixon, who is a volunteer with the BHive Community Hub in Grantham, presented the hub with the cheque on Monday, October 24.

The money raised was from a fundraising night held by Rob at Finkins on Saturday, October 15, where the night raised £3,100.

Susan Swinburn, Rob Dixon and Nigel Brocklebank. (60204632)

Rob said: "I was delighted to present the first cheque presentation of £1000 to The BHive Community.

"It is an amazing organisation that supports so many people in and around Grantham."

The cheque was presented to Susan Swinburn, the CEO of the South Lincolnshire Blind Society (SLBS) and who oversees the BHive Community Hub, and to Nigel Brocklebank, chairman of the SLBS.

Rob added: "Both commit an enormous amount of time to helping and supporting others and they are supported by a group of amazing volunteers."

One hundred pounds will also be given to the Kingfishers Ward - a children's' ward at Grantham Hospital - where they can buy new toys.

Another £100 will be donated to St Barnabas Hospice.