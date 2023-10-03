A Grantham volunteer’s charity night will aim to raise money for two “amazing” organisations.

Rob Dixon will be hosting the night at Finkins, in High Street, on Saturday, November 11 to raise money for BHive Community Hub and St Barnabas Hospice, based in Grantham Hospital.

Rob is trying to raise money for various items that are needed by the charities.

The charity fundraiser will be held in Finkins on November 11.

He said: “My goal is to raise funds for the BHive Community to support the many community groups run every week, helping and supporting so many local people and in many cases changing lives.

“I have already committed to buying a fridge freezer to store the amazing food distribution donations we get from Marks and Spencer and Sainsburys, an amazing help for the group meetings and also those that need food support.

“My other charity is St Barnabas Hospice within Grantham Hospital.

“Over the years I have supported them. [They are] an amazing unit providing first class end of life care.

“After speaking to the sister on the ward she requested two items.

“I did say due to the cost I may not raise enough, however I will do my best to try.

Two items Rob will get for the hospital includes a VS-600 non-invasive blood pressure monitor and also accessories for the monitor.

The other item Rob hopes to raise enough money for is a Class III digital high-capacity chair scale with fold up arm and foot rests, BMI and wireless connectivity.

The event will run from 7.30pm until 11.30pm.

Tickets cost £20 per person.

If anyone would like to buy tickets, they can contact Rob on 07776 822642, or by email at rob19561@hotmail.co.uk.