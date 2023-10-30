A man was left “gobsmacked” when he was treated to a special day at his favourite football club.

Rob Dixon, a volunteer with the BHive Community Hub, organised for Johnny Walker, who attends the Place2Bee for Men group, to receive a signed team picture from Harrowby United Football Club and attend the hospitality centre after a match.

Johnny first came across BHive when he saw an advert for the Place2Bee for Men group, which he now attends weekly.

Left to right: Rob Dixon, Johnny Walker and Michael Atter

Rob said: “I met - Johnny - around three months ago.

“He had a tough several years previously.

“Eventually he went to Harrowby to watch a game as he loves his football.

“He saw the advertising board promoting - Place2Bee For Men and passed a comment on.

“I spotted that comment and invited Johnny to visit in his own time.

“We eventually met and the rest is history.

“How his life has changed thanks to BHive Community and Harrowby FC, so I thought I would use some funds I had raised and had a Harrowby FC team photo printed, framed and signed by all players and management.”

Johnny also went to watch Harrowby United at the weekend and was presented with his gifts after the match.

Rob added: “To say he was gobsmacked was an understatement.”

Rob wanted to thank Jon Smyth for a personalised football shirt for Johnny and Michael Atter, chairman of Harrowby United, for inviting Johnny to the hospitality suite after the game.