A Grantham volunteer, known for his continuous fundraising efforts, is thankful for the "amazing generosity" of those who have helped him in his latest fundraising ventures.

Rob Dixon, who in his retirement years fundraises for local charities and organisations, has been able to make donations to St Barnabas Hospice, as well as elderly and lonely people in the area.

With the help of his old employers Miele Company Limited, who he worked for 18 years, donated a Miele Commercial Washer and Tumble Dryer to St Barnabas Hospice.

Rob Dixon collecting the hampers from EME Power Systems in Sleaford. (60875811)

EME Power Systems in Sleaford also donated Marks and Spencer's hampers and Rob will give these to the elderly and local "deserving" couples.

Rob said: "It is amazing that my old employer gifted me the dishwasher valued at £2,300. Two years ago they also gifted £19,000 worth of equipment.

"With a commercial dishwasher it will last many years. It will give more capacity and will be a lot more energy efficient."

The dishwasher was delivered on Monday, November 14, and Rob will be going to do a training session with staff on how to use it as even though he is retired, he is "more than happy to help the amazing staff," said Rob.

For the third year in a row, EME Power Systems have donated hampers to Rob to distribute.

Rob added: "This is the third year Rob and Jo Horn (directors of EME Power Systems) have donated. Bearing in mind the current economic climate this is very generous.

"I will be distributing these to the elderly, lonely and a couple will go to people that do amazing tasks to support local charities. I am so grateful to them as the smile on peoples faces that receive them means such a lot.

"Hopefully this will continue yearly as the bring happiness and joy to those that receive them."