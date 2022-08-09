A volunteer from Grantham has been chosen to represent the UK at a world scouting event in South Korea.

Jacob Wand, aged 19, has been selected to play a key role in delivering skills for life at the largest scout jamboree, set to be held in South Korea during 2023.

The Korean Jamboree will be largest scout camp to be held since the start of the Covid pandemic, with over 3,000 young people from the UK set to take part.

Jacob Wand will represent the UK in South Korea. (58531786)

Jacob, from Grantham, is one of 950 adult volunteers that have been selected to represent the UK and help deliver next year’s World Scout Jamboree, as part of the International Service Team (IST).

The Jamboree will see 50,000 young people come together for a skills, cultural and adventure festival in the sensational and scenic South Korea.

In the summer of 2023, Jacob will be part of a multinational team of adults who are volunteering to spend their summer holiday helping young people have an adventure of a lifetime, whilst thinking about global issues in a new light.

The 6,000 strong IST are there to make the Jamboree happen, undertaking a variety of roles to give young people from around the world a once in a lifetime experience.

This could be planning and delivering activities for thousands of participants every day, or providing key services such as medical, catering, and infrastructure.

Through being a part of the IST, Jacob will have the opportunity to not only pass on their skills to young people but also develop personally.

They will gain a greater insight into global issues, whilst making lasting friendships with adult volunteers from around the globe.

Between now and July 2023, Jacob will be supporting their local unit of young people that are attending the World Scout Jamboree, as well as helping Scouts “draw their dream”.

This will include spending time on personal development and using their journey to Korea to inspire others in the local area.

Jacob said: “At Scouts, I’ve learnt loads of great skills, such as teamwork, leadership and general life skills which actually helped me get a promotion at work!

"I’m really looking forward to the jamboree, and I’m especially excited to be working in one of the international food houses and helping to run the kitchen”

UK chief scout, Bear Grylls, said: “Congratulations to Jacob and all the other adult volunteers who have been selected to support this adventure!

"World Scout Jamborees only happen every four years and tens of thousands of Scouts from across the world attend each one.

"Young people could not take part in these life changing events without the support of adult volunteers like Jacob.

"Over the last couple of years adult volunteers have played an important part in holding our communities together.

"Now is their chance to have an adventure. I say #Goodforyou to all those volunteers who want to be part of this adventure.”